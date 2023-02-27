Baby with severe malnutrition needs urgent help

A three-month-old baby boy from Brgy. Capitol Site, Cebu City is in desperate need of urgent financial help to sustain his ongoing treatment.

After he was delivered by his mother on November 10, 2022, Leo Zane Leyba was found to have an Imperforate Anus, a type of birth defect in which the anus is missing or doesn’t have a hole. A couple of days after that, a colostomy which is an opening in the belly to redirect the large intestine from its normal route was performed. But his vomiting persisted. So, an ileostomy which is an opening in the abdomen where the lowest part of the small intestine called the ileum is diverted was done. On January 24, 2023, he was admitted in a hospital in Cebu City because he was experiencing weight loss due to dehydration and malnutrition. Upon medical assessment, he was diagnosed with Severe Acute Malnutrition which is defined by a very low weight for height, by visible severe wasting, or by the presence of nutritional edema.

In order to treat Leo Zane’s delicate condition, his attending physicians recommended close monitoring in a hospital setting. Since January 24, 2023 until now, they are still admitted and their hospital bill has reached almost P38,000. Aside from that, his parents also purchase medical supplies like colostomy bags and rings that cost around P3,000 every month.

Despite Leo Zane’s weakening condition, he always displays a captivating smile that only a baby can convey. As the only child of the family, he is utterly loved and treasured by his parents. Currently, his father works as a call center agent with P18,000 monthly income. Aside from taking care of him, his mother is also a call center agent with P25,000 income every month. Because of their unfortunate situation, they had to rely on their relatives, friends, and various charitable organizations to support Leo Zane’s expensive treatment. Indeed, they are unable to bear all of these financial challenges by themselves. The combined income of his parents is truly insufficient to meet their family’s daily needs and Leo Zane’s medical expenses. Thus, his parents are wholeheartedly appealing to generous individuals for financial assistance that will surely play a key role in saving Leo Zane’s life. When asked about her wish for their beloved son, his mother replied, “We always pray that his condition will be treated so that his body will be able to absorb the nutrients that he needs every day. I wish that we will see him grow like a normal baby.”

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu, and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

