Gale warning hoisted over most of PH seaboards due to ‘amihan’

MANILA, Philippines — Gale warning is raised over most of the country’s seaboards due to strong winds brought by the northeast monsoon or “amihan,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Friday.

The state weather bureau hoisted a gale warning in the following coastal waters:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Cagayan

Isabela

Aurora

Quezon

Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

Batangas

Metro Manila

Cavite

Mindoro Provinces

Lubang Island

Palawan

Marinduque

Romblon

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Negros Provinces

Cebu

Bohol

Siquijor

Agusan del Norte

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Misamis Occidental

Northern coast of Lanao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Siargao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Davao Oriental

“Patuloy na pinag-iingat ang ating mga kababayang mangingisda at maliliit na sasakyang pandagat hangga’t maaari ay ‘wag muna pumalaot sa banta ng mataas na alon na maaring umabot ng fiver meters sa mga baybaying nabanggit natin at dulot nito ng malakas na pag bugso ng hanging amihan,” said weather specialist Patrick del Mundo. (We are continuously warning our fellow fisherfolk to halt their fishing activities for the meantime due to high waves on the following coast waters caused by five-meter high waves brought by the northeast monsoon’s intensifying winds.) Del Mundo also said that Pagasa has been monitoring the low-pressure areas inside and outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). The LPA inside PAR was 765 kilometers east of southeast Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, while the one outside was 1,110 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas. The LPAs have low possibility of merging and developing into tropical cyclones, Del Mundo said. Meanwhile, below is Pagasa’s list of weather temperatures in key areas of the country for Friday: Metro Manila: 21 to 30 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 11 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 18 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 18 to 26 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 22 to 28 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 17 to 29 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 23 to 28 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

