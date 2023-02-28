Sa TALIWALA: Panagway sa mga Bag-ong Pangandoy exhibition at the Joya Gallery

For National Arts Month, the Jose T. Joya Gallery in the University of the Philippines Cebu, Lahug, Cebu City brings together young and emerging Cebuano artists in an exhibit entitled, “SA TALIWALA: Panagway sa mga Bag-ong Pangandoy.”

Curated by Assistant Professor Jay Nathan Jore, the exhibit celebrates the transformative power of art and the commitment of Cebuano artists at creating relevant works that promote social change.



































The exhibit is supported by the Cebu City Government through the Office of Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, the Arts Council of Cebu, and UP Cebu’s Office for the Initiatives in Culture and the Arts (OICA).

SA TALIWALA, is open to the public. See artworks by Khriss Bajade, Kolown, Bastinuod, Mark Copino, Kean Larrazabal, Tope Java, Happy Garaje Studio, Golda King, and other emerging Cebuano artists.