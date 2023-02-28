Cat rescued from Labangon high-rise passes away
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The cat rescued from the 18th storey of a residential skyrise in Brgy. Labangon, Cebu City las week has passed away.
The feline, called Mira after the building’s name, has crossed the rainbow bridge, according to Minerva Gerodias, an animal welfare advocate and information officer of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).
