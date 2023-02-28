Cat rescued from Labangon high-rise passes away

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter | February 28,2023 - 11:09 AM
Photo from Minerva Gerodias

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The cat rescued from the 18th storey of a residential skyrise in Brgy. Labangon, Cebu City las week has passed away.

The feline, called Mira after the building’s name, has crossed the rainbow bridge, according to Minerva Gerodias, an animal welfare advocate and information officer of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

Last February 21, disaster and rescue personnel from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) and the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) attempted to save the stray cat after it was trapped on the ledge of the condominium’s 18th floor. The cat tried to flee away from the rescuers and fell.

While Mira survived the fall from the ledge, he was diagnosed with multiple health issues, including diabetes and severe gum problems, Gerodias added.

