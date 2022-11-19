Police tag minor as suspect in stabbing Bonbon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities here are currently coordinating with social workers for the proper intervention of the minor suspected of lodging a knife in the head of a stray dog named Bonbon.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that their investigation showed that a minor was believed to be the one responsible for stabbing ‘Bonbon’ in the head.

READ: Cebuanos rally to help distressed dog Bonbon

Rafter said they have already directed the chief of Mabolo Police Station, Police Major Erano Regidor, to check on why the minor stabbed the dog.

“Sa pagkakaron we have already instructed the PCP Commander to determine gyud sa iyahang pag-intent ana kung giunsa gyud to niya or was it just a playful effect or act lang to niya,” Rafter said.

It can be recalled that the city police have launched an investigation against the possible perpetrator/s of Bonbon’s case who was found with a knife lodged in his head almost two weeks ago.

The Cebu City Council has also directed the police to trace the suspect.

The stray pooch was named after the mountain barangay where he was found.

READ: City councilor seeks justice for Bonbon, the dog who suffered animal cruelty

Rafter, however, said that since the suspect is a minor, the CSWS or a social worker representative should take part in the case.

Last November 6, Bonbon was found with a knife stuck in its head. He was saved after he underwent treatment.

READ: Cebu City police to go after culprits, who stabbed, left knife stuck in stray dog’s head

/rcg