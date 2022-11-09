Cebuanos rally to help distressed dog Bonbon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A stray dog survived a horrible ordeal, thanks to the generosity and support of Cebu’s animal-loving community.

Bonbon, a stray who reportedly went missing last week, was seen roaming the roads of Brgy. Bonbon, Cebu City with a knife stuck on his head.

On Monday, veterinarians successfully removed the object safely from the dog, whom many speculated was a victim of animal cruelty.

Bonbon, however, will remain in the vet clinic for a few more days for his recovery, according to a post from netizen Theresa Marie Vidal.

Vidal was among the dozens of social media users who helped in finding Bonbon and crowdsourced pledges in covering the dog’s medical bills.

“In order for him to rest well while recuperating, visitors are not yet allowed,” Vidal said in her post.

Photos of Bonbon in distress recently went viral on social media.

Based on Vidal’s earlier posts, residents in Brgy. Bonbon, where his name came from, tried to rescue the dog on Sunday when they saw him roaming their roads with a knife stuck to his head.

However, the dog escaped, prompting villagers, Vidal, and other concerned citizens to conduct a search party that lasted for two days.

He was found alive in the same village around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Residents and those who joined in locating Bonbon then delivered him to a nearby veterinary clinic.

Bonbon is a stray dog but a caretaker of a farm in the area has been looking out for his welfare, together with another stray dog.

The caretaker reported that Bonbon failed to show up during feeding time last week.

Bonbon’s story also reached the attention of local officials who vowed to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said they will discuss with the city council’s Committee on Animal Welfare on what actions and measures to take in addressing the issue.

