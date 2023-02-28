PRO-7 conducts threat assessment on elected and appointed government officials



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The intelligence officers of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) are conducting threat assessment on elected and appointed government officials in the region.

This is in line with the recent directive of Police General Rodolfo Azurin Jr., chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), to have threat assessment on these officials following the recent string of violent attacks on Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr., Aparri, Cagayan Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda, and Datu Montawal, Maguindanao Mayor Ohto Caumbo Montawal.

Azurin made this announcement last February 25, 2023, tasking the regional offices to conduct a security assessment on elected and appointed government officials in their respective areas.

READ: PNP chief orders threat assessment on local gov’t officials after string of attacks

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of PRO-7 director Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, said that even prior to this directive of Azurin, PRO-7 has already exerted efforts about this concern.

Last, February 3, the region conducted training to 163 police and private security personnel of elected and appointed public officials.

They underwent practical exercises for five days that was held at the South Road Properties.

“It’s good that na-implement nani daan even prior the instruction of our Chief PNP so what we do now is to strengthen, make sure that there’s continuity, we check on the efficiency of our security detail, naay police ani, naa say civilian just to make sure that our elected and appointed public officials are well secured in Central Visayas,” Pelare said.

After their assessment, Pelare said that they will then inform these officials if there is a need to adjust their respective security details.

For now, Pelare said that they did not receive any information of a certain public official received death threats here in the region but they will continue to closely coordinate with these personalities in assuring their safety.

“So far we did not monitor any specific threat for a specific public official but what we do is our assessment is continuous since the start because it’s already part of our security measures kanang magsige og threat assessment sa atong public officials,” he added.

READ MORE:

Tumulak reports ‘threats’ from city hall employee to police

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP