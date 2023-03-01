All set for SM2SM Run 2023 this Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Over 9,500 runners have enlisted for the much-awaited cash rich SM2SM Run, which starts and finishes at the SM Seaside City Cebu grounds on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

The running running event, which started in 2011, has grown into one of Cebu’s most sought after foot races because of its huge cash prizes and exciting raffle prizes.

On Sunday, it makes its grand return after more than two years of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SM Seaside City Cebu‘s regional operations manager, Anton Del Prado, told CDN Digital that they’ve been planning for SM2SM Run’s return since last year to ensure its success.

“We usually plan 2-3 months ahead for any event but since this is a major event, we started planning as early as November of last year,” said Del Prado.

“We have around 9,500 runners for this run with most participants running the 12K category,” he said.

Del Prado and SM Seaside didn’t leave any stone unturned in preparing for the foot race since it’s the mall’s first time to host it since 2011.

“Although this is the first SM2SM Run in SM Seaside, SM in general has been practicing for this for the past decade. Our preparation is not only limited internally, but also externally as we involve other stakeholders such as the city government, Bureau of Fire, ERUF, media, et al. This is to ensure that we have a safe and fun environment for all runners,” added Del Prado.

The running event features four categories, the 21-kilometer half marathon, 12k, 8k, and 4k, which traverses Cebu City’s major thoroughfares and covers both SM malls in SRP and at the North Reclamation Area.

SM2SM Run Expo

Over P650,000 worth of cash prizes await the winning runners in each distance.

Meanwhile, non-winning runners have a chance to win a brand new Suzuki S-Presso, 11 smart TVs and a lot more raffle prizes during the awarding ceremonies.

Del Prado also invited runners to visit the SM2SM Run Expo at the Mountain Wing Area to claim their kits and join pre-race activities.

Over 15 brands are featured at the expo, which lasts until Saturday.

“On race day, runners will be greeted by drumbeaters at the start and finish line to add to the adrenaline. Fireworks will add energy to our runners participating in the 21K and 12K. Throughout the route, we will be hydrating our runners by serving bananas, water and Pocari Sweat at different stations. After the race, runners will be able to dine at over 10 restaurants at the Lower Ground Level of SM Seaside. Our Carpark and comfort rooms will also be open for runners as early 12MN on race day,” said Del Prado.

Veteran race director Joel Baring of Sports and Fitness Enthusiasts (SAFE) handles the technicalities of the run.

/bmjo

