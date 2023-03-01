Always observe fire safety, BFP Lapu-Lapu exhorts public

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — In line with the observance of Fire Prevention Month, the Bureau of Fire Protection in Lapu-Lapu City urged the public to always observe fire safety.

Fire Senior Inspector Jose Mardon Estrella said that although fire suppression was one of their duty in the BFP, fire prevention is everybody’s concern.

“We all know unsa gyud ang effect ani. Once masunogan ta dili na gyud na ma-recover pa,” Estrella said.

Estrella said that Fire Prevention Month is a celebration in March after they observed that fire incidents during this month increased.

Aside from this, March is also considered one of the hottest months of the year, and also the start of the summer season in the Philippines.

He said that since the start of the year, Lapu-Lapu has already recorded nine cases of fire.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who attended the program of the BFP, said that the city will also intensify its campaign on fire safety in support of the observance of Fire Prevention Month.

Chan said that he knew how difficult it was to be a fire victim, which does not only affect properties but also the lives of family members.

“Dili lang unta sa buwan lang sa Marso nato lig-unon ang atong kampanya batok sa sunog, kay ang kalamidad, ang sunog, walay gipili nga buwan o adlaw,” Chan said.

The BFP in Lapu-Lapu City observed fire prevention month by initiating a solemn mass and conducting a motorcade on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. /rcg

