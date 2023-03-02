BBC kicks off Season 13 on March 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines—After a successful 12th season last year, the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) will return for Season 13 on March 25, 2023, at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club gymnasium.

The six household teams of the tournament, headed by reigning champions Dolphins, will return into action in Season 13. They will be joined by runners-up Pandas, Stallions, Panthers, and Vipers.

“Yes, there are a lot of familiar faces. BBC is their home because BBC is a club bounded by friendship and brotherhood, all for the game we love. However, back to back MVP Vernon Legaspi is out for this season since he will focus on his training to become a policeman,” said organizer George Michael Ralloma.

It can be recalled that the Dolphins narrowly defeated the erstwhile champions Pandas, 88-90, in their thrilling do-or-die championship match last November.

“The teams are more competitive. Although there are a lot of familiar faces, there are players who will play with a different team now. The defending champions may parade a new breed of players. The Pandas are expected to bounce back after they got prized big man John Rodrigo on their team, while their core roster is in tact,” Ralloma explained.

The other teams, according to Ralloma, are also expected to go all out this season, which fields a mixture of rookie and veteran players.

The draft night is scheduled on March 10, welcoming new faces to the tournament. The games will be played every Saturday starting March 25.

/bmjo

