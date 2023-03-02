Northball Under-25 Inter-Town Basketball Tournament tips off March 4 in Toledo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A total of 19 teams will compete in the first Northball Under-25 Inter-Town Basketball Tournament, which starts March 4, 2023 at the top notch Toledo City Megadome in Toledo City, Cebu.

The tournament is organized by Northball Basketball, which is known in Cebu for its star-studded exhibition games featuring Cebuano hotshot and Cebu City councilor Dondon Hontiveros and former PBA and collegiate hardcourt stars.

This time, the squad will organize its own basketball tournament that promises Cebuano basketball fans the same level of excitement as its exhibition games.

Recently, Northball organized an exhibition match against the Rongcales Customs Brokerage/KCS Lapu-Lapu City All-Stars in Lapu-Lapu City, which featured Hontiveros, former PBA player Peter June Simon, and former Blackwater Bossing player Paul Desiderio and the Philippines top 3×3 player, Mac Tallo.

One of the organizers, Ricky Verdida, the former team owner of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup champions, KCS Mandaue Computer Specialists, told CDN Digital that it’s all systems go for the tournament’s opening on March 4.

The 19 competing teams are Team Rongcales Custom Brokerage (Lapu-Lapu), Headway (Lapu-Lapu), V-Drink Malunggay Juice (Mandaue), Bertech (Cebu City), Triple R (Cebu City), ARQ Builders (Talisay City), Joyful (Toledo City), Red Lions Sea Faring (Toledo City), Toffellie (Balamban), Black Riders (Aloguinsan), Ungas (Pinamungahan), Masi Makers (Lilo-an), Liloan Tornadoes, Compostela, Danao Gun City, Carmen CTRG Lechon, Catmon AC Troopers, Sogod Falcons, and Tabogon Labrador Ballers.

The teams are divided into four brackets with the top two teams in each bracket advancing to the playoffs.

Bertech and Compostela will provide the tipoff action on Saturday at 3 PM, followed by Red Lions Sea Faring vs. Toffellie at 4 PM. Joyful and Ungas will square off in the last game at 5 PM.

Succeeding games in the tournament will be held in different venues of the participating teams.

