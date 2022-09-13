Northball Basketball Tour goes to Catmon

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The star-studded Northball Basketball Tour will invade the town of Catmon in northern Cebu on October 1, 2022.

The exhibition game to be held at the Pedro J. Monsanto United Center features two commercial teams stacked with some of the finest basketball stars.

The Northball basketball team will feature former PBA stars Peter June Simon, Jayjay Helterbrand, and Rico Maierhofer. They will be joined by local cagers such as Pilipinas Super League (PSL) finals MVP Emman, former University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancer Poypoy Actub, KCS Computer Specialist Steve Castro, University of Cebu (UC) Webmaster foreign player Tosh Sesay, and Consolacion Sarok Weaver Wesley Malazarte.

The opposing team, Fighter Fifty, is also filled with top-caliber basketball players headed by Cebu City Councilor and former PBA player Dondon Hontiveros, NLEX Road Warriors’ JR Quiñahan and Maron Magat, and Gilas Pilipinas player Calvin Oftana.

In addition, they are also joined by two former Cesafi MVPs in Jaybie Mantilla and Shaq Imperial.

Fighter Fifty recently played during the Mayor Teresa Alegado Cup 2022 exhibition game last Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Consolacion covered court in Consolacion town, north Cebu.

They played against the Mayor Nene Alegado selection comprised of Jeff Chan, Vic Manuel, Arwind Santos, Roger Ray Pogoy, Denok Miranda, and Ryan Ross Garcia.

The Northball Basketball Tour aims to visit various cities and municipalities across Cebu to treat Cebuano basketball fans to highly entertaining exhibition games.

Tickets are available at selected RD Pawnshop branches. The ticket is pegged at P350 for courtside, and P150 for general admission.

