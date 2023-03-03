DOLE: P13.4M worth of assistance released to beneficiaries

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) released about P13.4 million in assistance to hundreds of individuals and organization beneficiaries last February 27, 2023.

The assistance distribution was held at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex and was attended by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. and DOLE Sec. Bienvenido Laguesma.

In a statement, DOLE-7 said the recipients comprised of several groups from Mandaue City, from the town of Medellin in Cebu Province, and from various barangays in Cebu City.

The Community Multi-Purpose Cooperative of Paknaan in Mandaue City received P498,264.00 in livelihood assistance for its Water Refilling Station business, while the Mabolo Transport Cooperative received P1.9 million funding for its Entrepreneurship Project in coordination with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7).

The agency also released P1,250,000 to the Bogo-Medellin Milling Co., Inc. (BOMEDCO) that will soon operationalize its Egg Production, Cattle Fattening, and Rice Retailing projects.

BOMEDCO is one of the active District Tripartite Councils in Central Visayas that takes care of the welfare of the workers, planters, and millers in the Sugar Industry.

The agency said family members of BOMEDCO workers affected by work suspension will be the one to man the project as facilitated by the Associated Labor Union (ALU).

The livelihood assistance that DOLE-7 released on that day summed up to P3,655,768.10, benefiting 178 individuals.

“We are very glad because the recipients were so much honored as it’s no less than the President, himself, together with Sec. Benny Laguesma, who personally turned-over the assistance to them,” said DOLE 7 director Lilia Estillore.

TUPAD WORKERS

Aside from the livelihood assistance, DOLE-7 also released the wages of TUPAD workers, who did community works in the different barangays in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue.

A total of 2,435 TUPAD workers received their wages amounting to P9.8 million.

TUPAD stands for DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged or Displaced Workers project.

About 1,134 workers employed under Tupad in Liloan, Cebu were paid with P4.9 million for assisting their town in delivering essential goods and in doing disinfection and sanitation works.

For the TUPAD workers in barangays Tisa, Duljo-Fatima, Kalunasan, and Pasil, DOLE-7 shelled out P870,000 to each of them for their respective beneficiaries, who cleaned up, swept, declogged canals and sanitized specifically identified areas.

Each of the said barangays recorded 200 TUPAD workers.

DOLE-7 said other barangays from Cebu City South District which registered a total of 209 TUPAD workers, also received a total of P909,150 in wages for rendering Clean-Up Drive particularly sweeping, declogging, and disinfecting activities, while 114 TUPAD workers in barangay Casili, Mandaue City also received P495,900 as wages.

“Under TUPAD alone, we released a total of Php9,817,950.00 benefiting 2,257 individuals. This amount only covered the wages of the workers. This is still not inclusive of the amount spent by DOLE to cover the one year group accident insurance of the TUPAD workers,” Estillore added.

