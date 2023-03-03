Luardo named acting PROBE head, wants all encroachments dismantled

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With her new role as head of the Cebu City Prevention Restoration Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE), Grace Luardo said she would enforce the city’s laws and ordinances to prevent all forms of encroachments.

Luardo said she received her appointment letter designating her as the new PROBE head last January, but it has been effective only on March 1, 2023.

“Ato paningkamotan as a policy to enforce all laws and ordinances that are purposely to prevent all forms of encroachments, to restore easements and property pareha sa plaza, sidewalks, to put an order on streets ug uban pa,” she told CDN Digital

She also thanked Mayor Rama for her new assignment and former PROBE head and now Cebu City Transportation Office head Raquel Arce for guiding her in her new role.

PROBE is the primary office at the city hall in charge of clearing sidewalks of illegal structures.

Moreover, Luardo said she will continue to oversee the Cebu City Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team (CESET).

This means she will continue to be in charge of restoring and cleaning up the city’s environment and directing the enforcement of laws intended to discipline those who willfully disobey garbage ordinances.

She, however, has to give up her role in the Department of Public Service.

Luardo said former PROBE head Constantino Quijano has been assigned to the Cebu City Treasurer’s Office.

Earlier, Mayor Rama announced his plans to implement reorganization at the city hall.

Luardo said among her priorities was to clear three priority areas from encroachments including an area in Barangay Sambag 2, in J. De Vera, Barangay Carreta, and along F. Ramos extension (Capitol Site).

“As to concern nato karon, duna tay clearing for three areas nga dugay-dugay na, ato e-execute pod g’yod…gahapon nagsugod dayon ta serve og some notices,” she said.

“Lain-lain ni (structures). Naay for road widening, and sidewalk concerns on encroaching,” she added.

