Hontiveros, Archival are acting mayor and vice mayor for Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With most of the elected Cebu City officials out of the country, councilors Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros and Nestor Archival Sr. are taking charge of the city hall until next week.

Councilor Hontiveros has been designated as acting mayor as Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has left the country for Hong Kong on a personal trip, from Feb. 28 until March 7, 2023.

This was also because Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia was on an official trip to Israel.

Councilor Hontiveros’s designation as acting mayor was formalized by a memorandum signed by the mayor.

“As such, and pursuant to the rules of succession as provided for under the Local Government Code of 1991 and relevant jurisprudence on this matter, you are mandated to exercise powers and perform duties of the City Mayor, in a temporary capacity, effective upon receipt thereof,” read a portion of the Memorandum 209-02-2023 addressed to Hontiveros.

In past interviews, Rama told reporters that he was set to leave the country for an overdue family vacation abroad, which was postponed since December.

He, however, said that although on vacation, he would be bringing some work documents, particularly about his plan to implement the reorganization in city hall.

Meanwhile, Archival has been acting vice mayor from Feb. 25 until March 4.

In a separate memo, the Department of the interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7) has designated Archival as acting vice mayor as Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is on an official trip to Israel.

It is not clear, however, if all the other councilors went with Garcia.

However, in a social media update of Bohol Gov. Aris Aumentado, the governor can be seen together with councilors Jerry Guardo, Jocelyn Pesquera, Rey Gealon, Jaypee Labella, and Renato Osmeña Jr, arriving in Israel airport.

The council did not conduct any session last Wednesday, March 1.

