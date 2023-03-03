20 traffic accidents in 24 hrs recorded in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – At least 20 traffic accidents in Mandaue City were recorded in a span of 24 hours, the city’s Traffic Enforcement Unit revealed.

TEU-MCPO Chief investigator Police Master Sergeant Richard Sucayno said that at least 20 traffic incidents were recorded from Thursday morning to Friday morning.

Sucayno clarified that most of these were not serious and are only for insurance claims.

“Mga dumbol, mga for insurance claim,” said Sucayno.

He said that only six traffic incidents were uploaded to their Crime Incident Reporting and Analysis System (CIRAS). These include death, physical injury, and damage to property among others.

The death recorded was during the traffic incident that happened along S. Jayme Street in Barangay Paknaan, past 2 a.m. on Friday, March 3, involving a motorcycle and a ref van.

Police identified the fatality as James Carlo Tongco, 21 years old, from Olango Island but is renting a room in Barangay Pusok in Lapu-Lapu City. His back rider, Carl Balonos, 20, from Barangay Paknaan, was injured in the accident.

The driver of the ref van identified as Rance Asilo, 21 years old, from Compostela town, northern Cebu, said he was sorry to the family but it was an accident and not a deliberate act.

“Ngayo ko pasaylo, disgrasya ra,” said Asilo.

Sucayno is reminding motorists to always be careful while they are on the streets and drive at a minimum speed.

“Always safety first gyud, ari ta una sa motor, exhibition ang panghitabo sa motor, kung dili ka motukod sa imo’ng tiil mahayang ka kay nag-exhibition ka you have to be more 100 percent extra careful labi na og ngitngit….Ang akoang agni sa driver mag-amping magpahinay kay kung naay mulabang makabreak ta kung naay molabang sakyanan makabreak ta, mauli ka inyo padung ka nga safe ka,” he said. /rcg

