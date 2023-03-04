Paolo Contis recalls ex-girlfriend who cheated on him: ‘Ayun, nalaos’

Paolo Contis narrated the time he found out his ex-girlfriend was cheating on him after he incidentally received a package that contained photos of her and the other guy.

The actor shared his experience during an interview with actors Kokoy De Santos and Royce Cabrera for Contis’ segment “Just In” last Wednesday, March 1.

The subject was brought up when De Santos talked about his then girlfriend of two years whom he loved deeply but broke up with because of a third party. De Santos said he caught the girl exchanging suggestive photos with another guy.

“May ganyan ako e. Nangyari sa akin ‘yan,” Contis then said. “Nagbakasyon ‘yung isa sa mga girlfriend ko dati tapos umuwi. Nagpadala ngayon ng photo album ‘yung lalake, parang regalo. Pagbukas ko—hindi siguro alam nung lalake na ako ‘yung magre-receive nung package—puro pictures nila na sunset, nagha-halikan.”

(I also have an experience similar to that. That happened to me also. One of my ex-girlfriends went on a vacation. When she returned home, the other guy sent him a photo album as gift. Maybe the guy did not know that I would receive the package so when I opened it, I saw photos of them kissing while enjoying the sunset.)

Contis said that his ex-girlfriend, whom he seemingly hinted to be from show business as well, did not immediately own up to her mistake and reasoned out that the other guy was just a photographer.

“‘Anong photographer? Kayong dalawa ‘yung nasa picture,’” he recalled telling the girl. “Nag-alibi pa e. Ayun, nalaos.” (“How come he was just a photographer when the two of you were in the picture?” She even made an alibi. Eventually, she became a has-been.)

In January, Contis confirmed his relationship with actress Yen Santos after over a year of speculations from the public. They first sparked dating rumors after they were paired in the 2021 film “A Faraway Land,” then both unfollowed everyone on Instagram.

This led fans to speculate that Santos was the cause of the actor’s split with his former partner, LJ Reyes. Contis later dismissed these speculations, saying he was no longer with Reyes when he and Santos started dating.

Contis and Reyes have a 4-year-old daughter, Summer. Reyes and Summer are currently in the United States together with the actress’ eldest child, Aki. /ra

