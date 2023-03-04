LOOK: Daanbantayan Salvage Archeological Project leads to discovery of more human remains
MANDAUE CITY, CEBU — A team of archeologists that is trying to salvage human remains and some artifacts that were found near the Daanbantayan Cultural Center has found more human skeletons in the area on Friday, March 3.
“Dr. Jobers Bersales and his team of archaeologists unearthed anew human skeletons initially believed to be 600-800 years old based from the Chinese ceramics that were previously excavated,” the Daanbantayan municipal government said in a social media post.
It added that “radiocarbon dating will be used to determine the age of the human remains.”
Dr. Bersales, a Cebu Capitol consultant on Museum Affairs and co-project director of the Northern Cebu Archaeological Project, is leading the Daanbantayan Salvage Archeological Project, which officially started on March 1.
The project was conceptualized after workers, who were digging a drainage ditch, found last Feb. 14 some human remains and artifacts in front of the Lamberto R. Te Cultural Complex in Barangay Poblacion.
RELATED STORIES
LOOK: Human remains, artifacts unearthed near Daanbantayan Cultural Center
Manunggul jar ‘ship-of-the-dead’ and the journey to afterlife
Rama bares plan to create larger Cebu City Museum
Imee Marcos, Robin Padilla push for gov’t ownership of historical artifacts
/dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.