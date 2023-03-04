LOOK: Daanbantayan Salvage Archeological Project leads to discovery of more human remains.

MANDAUE CITY, CEBU — A team of archeologists that is trying to salvage human remains and some artifacts that were found near the Daanbantayan Cultural Center has found more human skeletons in the area on Friday, March 3.

“Dr. Jobers Bersales and his team of archaeologists unearthed anew human skeletons initially believed to be 600-800 years old based from the Chinese ceramics that were previously excavated,” the Daanbantayan municipal government said in a social media post.

It added that “radiocarbon dating will be used to determine the age of the human remains.”

Dr. Bersales, a Cebu Capitol consultant on Museum Affairs and co-project director of the Northern Cebu Archaeological Project, is leading the Daanbantayan Salvage Archeological Project, which officially started on March 1.

The project was conceptualized after workers, who were digging a drainage ditch, found last Feb. 14 some human remains and artifacts in front of the Lamberto R. Te Cultural Complex in Barangay Poblacion.

/dbs

