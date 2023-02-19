LOOK: Human remains, artifacts unearthed near Daanbantayan Cultural Center

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | February 19,2023 - 08:25 AM
LOOK: Human remains, artifacts unearthed near Daanbantayan Cultural CenterPhoto of a skull that was found near the sports center in Daanbanatayn town.

| LGU Daanbantayan

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Workers, who were digging a drainage ditch, found last Feb. 14 some human remains and artifacts in front of the Lamberto R. Te Cultural Complex in Barangay Poblacion in Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu.

In a social media post, the municipality of Daanbantayan said an archaeological investigation was conducted in the area on Feb. 16 by a team of archaeologists led by Dr. Jobers Bersales, a Cebu Capitol consultant on Museum Affairs and Co-Project Director of the Northern Cebu Archaeological Project.

LOOK: Human remains, artifacts unearthed near Daanbantayan Cultural Center.

| LGU Daanbantayan

“The initial assessment is authorized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts,” LGU Daanbantayan said.

Quoting Dr. Bersales’ finding, it added that the human remains were probably buried in the area about 600-800 years ago “ based on Chinese ceramics excavated from the site.”

LOOK: Human remains, artifacts unearthed near Daanbantayan Cultural Center.

| LGU Daanbantayan

“The excavations have now been stopped pending an archaeological impact assessment,” it added.

| LGU Daanbantayan

