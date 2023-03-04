Suspect in Adamson hazing case undergoes inquest proceedings

MANILA, Philippines — The master initiator of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity initiation rites in Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig’s case underwent inquest proceedings at the Department of Justice on Saturday after he surrendered to the authorities on March 3.

According to Biñan City Police Chief Virgilio Jopia, 23-year-old suspect Daniel Perry is currently under their custody.

DOJ’s Investigation Data Form showed that charges were filed against Perry for violating Republic Act 11053 or the anti-hazing law.

“Yung participation ni suspect si Mr. Perry from the very beginning hanggang sa pagbabaon ng cadaver ng victim kasama siya doon, present siya,” Jopia told the reporters in an ambush interview.

(Perry was there from the beginning of the initiation rites until the burying of the victim’s body.)

On March 1, six Tau Gamma Phi fraternity members surrendered to Biñan City, Laguna police, while a person of interest in the case was found dead on February 28.

READ: 2 Tau Gamma hazings now probed; frat man suicide bared

Jopia said the case has 11 persons of interest, but they are still waiting for two victims to surrender and give their statements.

“May iniintay at least 11 kasi pag dinagdag natin yung two victim doon na hindi pa sumusuko, magiging 13 siya eh. Pero hopefully mag appear yung dalawang victim para ibigay nilang statements. Kasi victim naman sila hindi sila kasamang suspect,” he said.

(We currently have 11 persons of interest, but we will add the two victims if they do not surrender. Hopefully, they appear and give their statements since they are victims, not suspects.)

“Pero as of this time [kapag] hindi sila nagappear for investigation gagawin natin silang person of interest,” Jopia added.

(But if they do not participate in our investigation, they will become a person of interest.)

On February 28, John Matthew Salilig was found dead near Barangay Masalang in Imus Cavite.

Based on the initial investigation conducted by the Biñan police, Salilig was attending the initiation rites of a fraternity–Tau Gamma Phi–in Laguna on February 18, the day he was reported missing.

RELATED STORIES

Missing Adamson University student found dead in Cavite

Person of interest in hazing case of Adamson student found dead

One of suspects who buried Adamson hazing victim yields to authorities

je

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP