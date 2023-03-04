Senators appeal to authorities to catch killers of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Two more senators appeal to authorities to bring the assailants of Negros Governor Roel Degamo to the court of law and ensure that justice is served.

Senators Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian and Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go also condemned the killing of Degamo and expressed their condolences to the families of the victims.

Degamo and five other individuals died after unidentified gumen opened fire at the governor, who was then entertaining 4P beneficiaries in his residence in Barangay San Isidro, Pamplona town.

“Any form of violence and intimidation have no place in a civilized and democratic society like ours and their senseless killing is a crime against all who believe in upholding the rule of law,” Gatchalian said.

Gatchalian made an appeal to authorities to bring the assailants before the court of law, and ensure that justice is served as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Senator Bong Go described Degamo as a loyal ally during the Duterte administration and a reliable partner in public service.

“Justice must be served for the family and the people of Negros Oriental. There is no place for this kind of violence in a democracy such as ours,” Go said in a statement.

Earlier, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva and Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. condemned the killing and also expressed their condolences to the family of Governor Degamo.

They also called for the authorities to catch killers and put them in jail.

The attack on the governor happened at past 9 a.m. today, March 4, in his house in Pamplona town. The governor and other wounded victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Janice Degamo, who is also the mayor of Pamplona town, later confirmed the death of her husband, Governor Roel Degamo.

She called on the government to really pursue the killers of her husband and five others and called for justice for their deaths. | With CDN Digital and Inquirer reports

