Amihan, shear line to continue rain over parts of PH — Pagasa

(Expect a high probability of rain in the Bicol Region due to the effect of the shear line, in general it brings light to moderate with at times heavy rains.)

“Patuloy din ang pagulan sa Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon province epekto naman po ng amihan o northeast monsoon,” he added.

(Rain continues in Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon province due to the northeast monsoon.)

Other parts of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rain due to isolated thunderstorms. Metro Manila, on the other hand, will experience generally fair weather with little to no chances of rain.

The shear line is then expected to bring rain and cloudy skies over Northern Samar, Eastern Samar and Samar province, while isolated rain showers are forecast over the rest of Visayas due to localized thunderstorms.

Isolated thunderstorms will also prevail over parts of Mindanao, specifically, over Basilan, Sulu and Caraga Region, while the rest of Mindanao will have generally fair weather conditions.

No low pressure areas (LPAs) or storms are currently being monitored by Pagasa, but an LPA may form within the southeast portion of Mindanao within the coming week.

Gale warning is then currently raised over several of the country’s seaboards, particularly in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon including Polillo, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Eastern coast of Palawan including Cuyo and Cagayancillo, Camarines Norte, Northern coast of Camarines Sur, Northern and Eastern coasts of Catanduanes, Eastern coast of Albay, Eastern coast of Sorsogon, Northern and Eastern coasts of Northern Samar, Caluya, and Antique.

Pagasa said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country on Sunday are as follows:

Metro Manila: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 12 to 22 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 21 to 28 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 20 to 29 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

