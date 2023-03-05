Amihan, shear line to continue rain over parts of PH — Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — Overcast skies and rain will prevail over several parts of the country on Sunday due to the effects of the shear line, and the northeast monsoon, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
“Asahan ang mataas na tiyansa ng pag-ulan sa Bicol Region epekto ng shear line, in general mga light to moderate with at times heavy rains po ang dala nito,” said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja.
(Expect a high probability of rain in the Bicol Region due to the effect of the shear line, in general it brings light to moderate with at times heavy rains.)
“Patuloy din ang pagulan sa Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon province epekto naman po ng amihan o northeast monsoon,” he added.
(Rain continues in Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon province due to the northeast monsoon.)
Other parts of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rain due to isolated thunderstorms. Metro Manila, on the other hand, will experience generally fair weather with little to no chances of rain.
The shear line is then expected to bring rain and cloudy skies over Northern Samar, Eastern Samar and Samar province, while isolated rain showers are forecast over the rest of Visayas due to localized thunderstorms.
Isolated thunderstorms will also prevail over parts of Mindanao, specifically, over Basilan, Sulu and Caraga Region, while the rest of Mindanao will have generally fair weather conditions.
No low pressure areas (LPAs) or storms are currently being monitored by Pagasa, but an LPA may form within the southeast portion of Mindanao within the coming week.
Gale warning is then currently raised over several of the country’s seaboards, particularly in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon including Polillo, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Eastern coast of Palawan including Cuyo and Cagayancillo, Camarines Norte, Northern coast of Camarines Sur, Northern and Eastern coasts of Catanduanes, Eastern coast of Albay, Eastern coast of Sorsogon, Northern and Eastern coasts of Northern Samar, Caluya, and Antique.
Pagasa said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country on Sunday are as follows:
- Metro Manila: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 12 to 22 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 21 to 28 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 20 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
