Batch 2009 goes 5-0 in Don Bosco Cebu Alumni cagefest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Batch 2009 clinched their fifth straight win by narrowly beating Batch 2008, 75-73, in the ongoing Don Bosco Cebu Alumni Basketball League 2023 last Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Don Bosco Gym in Punta Princesa.

With the victory, Batch 2009 leads the team standings in Division 2 of the tournament, while Batch 2008 dropped to a 2-3 (win-loss) record.

John Velasco of Batch 2009 and Batch 2008’s Kim Kim Rebosura went at each other by leading their team in scoring. Velasco ended up with 22 points, while Rebosura had 21, which wasn’t enough to give his team the win.

Also, Batch 2006 had a thrilling showdown against Batch 2011, 71-69, in the other Division 2 game.

Jose Acha exploded for 34 points, while teammate Pomposo Atillo had 11 markers.

Daryll Yap and James Otida scored 25 and 22 points, respectively, in their losing efforts.

Batch 2006 improved to a 4-1 record, while Batch 2011 now has two losses in five games.

In the Division 3 action, Batch 2018-A and Batch 2017 improved their respective win-loss records in the team standings to a 4-1 slate after winning against their opponents.

Batch 2018-A routed Batch 2014, 70-47. Kent John Remolcado led his team with 16 points, while Gabrielle Abatayo chipped in 15 points.

Batch 2017 won by a hairline, 84-83, versus Batch 2016, with Jeslar Uriel Larumbe and Jherjacz Jaca scoring 18 and 17 markers, respectively.

In the other Division 3 games, Batch 2019 finally entered the winning column after five games by beating Division 2018-B, 62-59.

Lastly, Batch 2020 improved to a 3-2 card after winning against Batch 2015, 66-61.

