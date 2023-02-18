MPBA: Mandaue’s own basketball league to start Feb. 26

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City will soon have its own “homegrown” basketball league which promises top-notch hardcourt action and convenience to every player.

The Mandaue Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) will unfold its inaugural season on Feb. 26, 2023, at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) indoor court.

A total of 24 teams, including some of the best local amateur teams, will collide in this newest addition of basketball leagues in Cebu.

A presser was held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the AA Barbeque in Banilad.

The league commissioner Fritz Eduard Malinao along with co-commissioner Marrion Ybañez, Ricardo Labrague of sponsor Winzir Sports, and league editor Francis Jason Blasco led the presser along with the team managers and representatives.

Reasons for MPBA

According to Ybañez, MPBA is unique among other amateur basketball leagues in Cebu for various reasons.

One, this is the first league in Cebu which represents Mandaue City. Second, the league won’t be following a “Baranggayan System,” for competitive purposes. Third, they will not have their games on a running time to give each team a leeway every game, and there won’t be court fees in each game.

“Daghan kaayo ta og leagues karon sa Cebu. Mostly advertising only Cebu City. There’s no league promoting Mandaue City. We’re promoting Mandaue because there are plenty of talented players from Mandaue, and even in far north and far south of Cebu. We want to give them the chance to showcase their best in their games,” said Ybañez.

(There are many leagues now in Cebu. But mostly advertising only Cebu City. There’s no league promoting Mandaue City. We’re promoting Mandaue because there are plenty of talented players from Mandaue, and even in the far north and far south of Cebu. We want to give them the chance to showcase their best in their games.)

“We observed daghan liga diri sa Cebu, but naay mga complaints from teams and players. We want to produce a quality league and games for each team. At least kung unsa nga quality sa duwa ilahang makita sa NBA ug PBA, kung unsa ilang style didto, mao sad among i promote sa MPBA,” said Ybañez.

(We observed that there are many leagues here in Cebu, but there are many complaints from teams and players. We want to produce a quality league and games for each team. At least if what quality game they see in the NBA and PBA, what their style there, that is what we promote at the MPBA.)

MPBA venues, no ex-pro players

The Winzir Sports-backed league will have three venues in CPA indoor court, Benedicto College, and the Mandaue City sports complex which is under renovation.

To add more, Malinao SAID that their league woud also be more affordable for teams to participate as compared to other leagues which could be seen on their no-court fee for teams playing in the venue.

Also, they want MPBA to have a good reputation. That is why they have tapped the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Region VII through Rey Cañete to supervise the league officiating.

Furthermore, Malinao said that teams would be allowed to sign ex-pro cagers and would only be allowed to sign ex-varsity players who last played in 2017.

The main reason for this is to give everyone a level playing field.

24 teams

The 24 teams will be divided into the south and north divisions. Each division will have two brackets and will compete in a single round robin format. The top four teams in each bracket will compete in the playoffs until a north and south champion teams are determined.

The north and south division teams will advance to the finals.

“We will check the line-up of each teams along with the team managers and coaches. We already know, who are these players who are eligible to play for our league and those who are not. We want to balance each team in terms of competitiveness, pero amo sad pasabton tanan teams nga naa jud teams nga lig-on. So, experience na na nila nga makakontra ug lig-on (But we will also let the team understand that there are also teams that are really good. So, they can experience what it is to compete against a strong team), ” Malinao said.

The champion team will receive P40,000, while the runners-up take home P10,000. Malinao said that they were planning to give cash prizes for the champion teams in the north and south divisions.

Malinao said that one of MPBA’s ultimate goals would be to establish it as Cebu’s premier semi-pro league in the future.

