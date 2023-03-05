Truck N’ Trail manhandles Marpon in MPBA hoop wars 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The vaunted Truck N’ Trail overwhelmed Marpon, 133-92, to have a rousing start in their Mandaue Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) campaign on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Benedicto College gymnasium in Mandaue City.

Albert Ardiente dropped 26 points, 8 assists, and a steal to lead Truck N Trail’s lopsided victory, with five of his teammates scoring double digits.

Dwight Dabon and Barok Ceniza each scored 15 points, while Paul Sungahid and John Velasco each tallied 12 markers and Jeric Gonzaga with 10 points for Truck N Trail.

John Allen Caballes spoiled his 29-point outing for the losing squad, and so did Jericho Ruiz and Philmer’s 20-combined points.

Truck N Trail banked on their bench squad, which contributed 73 points, while they also had 24 second-chance points. They led by as much as 46 points, 117-71, which is the biggest lead in a team so far in the league.

Jam 155, Spartacus 105

In the other match last Saturday, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars men’s basketball head coach Gerald Ylaya led Jam in demolishing Spartacus 155-105.

Ylaya scored 26 points, while Rex Tuazon and John Cle Manigbas added 20 points apiece.

Jovanne Morato had 29 points in Spartacus’ losing efforts.

Tatay Rudy’s 88, WJV Real Estate Inc 69

Meanwhile, Tatay Rudy’s edged WJV Real Estate Inc. 88-69.

JR Famoso scored 25 points, while his teammates Dan Ramos and Reymark Banquerigo added 13 points each.

Ivan Archival scored 15 for the losing team.

A total of 24 teams are competing in the Winzir Sports, Playgrind, and WJV-HP Real Estate Inc. backed tournament, which is played every weekend around Mandaue City.

/dbs

