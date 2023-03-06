LOOK: Dominique Cojuangco ties knot with businessman Michael Hearn

Dominique Cojuangco — the only daughter of actress Gretchen Barretto and entrepreneur Tonyboy Cojuangco — exchanged “I dos” with the love of her life, businessman Michael Hearn on Saturday.

The wedding was held at the San Agustin Church in Manila, while reception followed at the National Museum of Natural History, also in the capital city.

While details of the couple’s wedding was mostly kept private, glimpses of the event were shared by their guests on social media earlier this weekend, among them architect Rica Plaza, who set her Instagram account to private, actresses Sofia Andres and Ria Atayde, socialite Mimi Que, and influencer Paolo Stefano, among others.

Cojuangco, who had her long hair down on her special day, was wearing a classic sleeveless gown with a square neckline, accentuated with sequins on tiny flower patterns and a long trail as she walked down the aisle, holding a bouquet of white flowers. Her groom, meanwhile opted to wear a simple white barong and black dress pants.

Andres, whose daughter Zoe appeared to be one of the flower girls in the ceremony, expressed her excitement for Cojuangco’s on Instagram.

“Words can’t express how happy I am to see you enter this new chapter in your life as Mrs. Hearn. Michael, I’m happy that you have found solace, romance, and friendship in @dominique. Seeing you and Michael as a couple taught me the beauty of true love and genuine connection,” she said in the caption.

On Instagram, Que also shared a video of herself with Barretto, where the former said the ceremony is filled with “so much love.” The veteran actress has seemingly left the social media platform recently.

Cojuangco and Hearn met while they were studying at the British School Manila, but it was only in 2018 where they started to “look at each other differently,” according to an interview with Metro Magazine in January 2022.

“Michael and I met in British School Manila way back, but it was not until Michael launched Run Rabbit Run in 2018 that we saw each other in a new light. It was at that moment that we looked at each other differently and we were shocked to have the same experience,” she was quoted as saying. The couple eventually partnered to found the personal care line, The Collective.

The couple eventually got engaged in October 2021, where Gretchen expressed her excitement for her daughter’s “new chapter” in a now-deleted post.

