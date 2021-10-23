Gretchen Barretto on daughter’s engagement: ‘A new chapter for our family’

CEBU, Philippines— Gretchen Barreto expressed her excitement about the upcoming wedding of her unica hija, Dominique Cojuangco.

“A new chapter for our family,” Barretto wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gretchen Barretto (@gretchenbarretto)

In the video she also uploaded on Instagram, La Greta gracefully showed off her pink dress as she said she would be planning for her daughter’s wedding, “soon to be the Mum in law of Michael Hearn.”

At 51, Barretto could not believe she would be planning for Dominique’s wedding.

“I don’t know where and how to start. I never had one and never planned one ever,” she admitted.

She said her partner Tonyboy Cojuangco has repeatedly reminded her to let their daughter enjoy the process of wedding planning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gretchen Barretto (@gretchenbarretto)

Dominique announced on social media her engagement with Hearn last October 14. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Netizens kinilig because of Dom’s message to Bea’s IG post

Gerald, Julia nagkasawaan agad?

Hidilyn Diaz celebrates another golden moment–her engagement

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy