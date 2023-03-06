DOJ checks if 2 arrested suspects in Degamo slay may be accepted under WPP

MANILA, Philippines — Two arrested suspects in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and eight others are willing to cooperate in the government’s investigation, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ), which is now checking if they can be accepted under the Witness Protection Program (WPP).

“Yung dalawa sa nahuli po na respondents, tinitingnan po ng DOJ kung pwede silang ipasok sa WPP dahil po kailangan muna natin evaluate mga statements nila,” DOJ Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Jose Dominic Clavano told reporters on Monday.

(The DOJ is currently evaluating the statements of two of the arrested suspects to determine if they can be admitted to the WPP.)

Criminal complaints have been filed against three suspects, namely Joven Aber, 42; Benjie Rodriguez, 45, and Joric Labrador, 50.

The three are facing complaints for multiple murders before the Provincial Prosecutor of Negros Oriental, and violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act before the City Prosecutor of Bayawan.

“We are working closely with the PNP (Philippine National Police) and the DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) for the transfer of the respondents who are currently detained to the NCR for protective custody,” Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Tan Felix said.

Degamo and eight provincial staff and constituents were killed while 16 others, including three provincial officials, were wounded in a gun attack inside the governor’s residence in Pamplona town on Saturday, March 5.

Hours after the assault, joint forces of the Philippine National Police and Philippine Army arrested five suspects as they immediately launched pursuit operations.

The Army also said Monday that authorities have confiscated seven high-powered firearms allegedly used in the killing of Degamo and eight others.

