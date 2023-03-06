Former soldiers tagged as gunmen in Degamo slay ‘dishonorably discharged’ from service

By: John Eric Mendoza - Reporter / @JEMendozaINQ - Inquirer.net | March 06,2023 - 02:33 PM
Former soldiers tagged as gunmen in Degamo slay 'dishonorably discharged' from service. Three of the six suspected gunmen in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo are arrested in pursuit operations Sitio Punong, Barangay Cansumalig, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental. The arrest came seven hours after the attack that took place inside the governor's house. (Contributed photos)

MANILA, Philippines — The alleged gunmen who killed Gov. Roel Degamo and eight others — later identified as former soldiers — were dishonorably discharged from service years ago, Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad told INQUIRER.net on Monday.

Former soldiers Joric Labrador, 50; Joven Javier, 42; and Benjie Rodriguez, 45, were arrested on Saturday.

Trinidad said Labrador was discharged on March 23, 2014; Javier on January 5, 2018; and Rodriguez since July 20, 2009.

“They were discharged from military service for a long time. They do not conform with the standards of discipline we are requiring in the organization,” Trinidad said over the phone.

Trinidad said he has yet to verify the violations which led to their dishonorable discharge.

Degamo and eight provincial staff and constituents were killed while 16 others, including three provincial officials, were wounded in a gun attack in the governor’s residence in Pamplona town on Saturday, March 5.

Aside from the three suspects, two alleged gunmen were also arrested by joint forces of the police and the Philippine Army as of Sunday.

