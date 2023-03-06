Baybay Senior High is OCCCI D-League HS champion
CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Baybay Senior High School are the kings of the high school division of the OCCCI D-League Inter-School Basketball Tournament’s South of Leyte Division.
This after Baybay defeated Saint Joseph College of Maasin, 67-51, in the championship match on Sunday evening, March 5, 2023, at the Immaculate Conception (FCIC) Gymnasium Baybay City, Leyte.
Baybay Senior High School finished the elimination round with a clean 3-0 (win-loss) slate to advance to the finals, while Saint Joseph finished with a 2-1 card.
Eventual Most Valuable Player (MVP) Virgel Anthony Agravante led Baybay Senior High School with 16 points, three rebounds, and three steals.
The victory earned Baybay a P10,000 purse and a slot at the grand finals happening later this year.
Saint Joseph didn’t go home empty-handed as it received a P7,000 runners-up purse.
Meanwhile, the visiting Western Leyte College (WLC) Mustangs of Ormoc City and St. Joseph College forged a winner-take-all championship match in the college division to be played this weekend.
St. Joseph finished the elimination round with an unbeaten 5-0 record after defeating the Mustangs in their final elimination round match, 81-76, also on Sunday evening.
The Mustangs, which topped the pre-season tournament last month in Ormoc City, have a 4-1 record for the No. 2 spot after the eliminations.
The elementary division will still play its remaining elimination games.
Baybay 1 District Central School is at the top spot with a 4-1 card, followed by San Juan Elementary School and Libas Elementary School both 2-1 records.
/bmjo
READ MORE:
RB Tailoring, AE Sports start strong in MPBA hoops
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.