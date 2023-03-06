Baybay Senior High is OCCCI D-League HS champion

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Baybay Senior High School are the kings of the high school division of the OCCCI D-League Inter-School Basketball Tournament’s South of Leyte Division.

This after Baybay defeated Saint Joseph College of Maasin, 67-51, in the championship match on Sunday evening, March 5, 2023, at the Immaculate Conception (FCIC) Gymnasium Baybay City, Leyte.

Baybay Senior High School finished the elimination round with a clean 3-0 (win-loss) slate to advance to the finals, while Saint Joseph finished with a 2-1 card.

Eventual Most Valuable Player (MVP) Virgel Anthony Agravante led Baybay Senior High School with 16 points, three rebounds, and three steals.

The victory earned Baybay a P10,000 purse and a slot at the grand finals happening later this year.

Saint Joseph didn’t go home empty-handed as it received a P7,000 runners-up purse.

Meanwhile, the visiting Western Leyte College (WLC) Mustangs of Ormoc City and St. Joseph College forged a winner-take-all championship match in the college division to be played this weekend.

St. Joseph finished the elimination round with an unbeaten 5-0 record after defeating the Mustangs in their final elimination round match, 81-76, also on Sunday evening.

The Mustangs, which topped the pre-season tournament last month in Ormoc City, have a 4-1 record for the No. 2 spot after the eliminations.

The elementary division will still play its remaining elimination games.

Baybay 1 District Central School is at the top spot with a 4-1 card, followed by San Juan Elementary School and Libas Elementary School both 2-1 records.

/bmjo

