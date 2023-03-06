RB Tailoring, AE Sports start strong in MPBA hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines—RB Tailoring and AE Sports Masters put up a great start after beating their respective opponents in the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Summer Cup held at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) Gym on Sunday night, March 5, 2023.

RB Tailoring defeated Mr. MRD, 68-61, while AE Sports Masters clobbered Peace Keepers, 77-56.

Three RB Tailoring cagers put up double-digit performances.

Balgasmel Demape led RB Tailoring with 17 points, while Kristoferson Zambo tallied 13, and Anthony Alquizar added 11 points.

Mr. MRD only had one player score in double digits in John Enric Tampos, who had 12 points.

The game had five lead changes and six deadlocks until RB Tailoring established a ten-point cushion, 67-57, in the final period.

Mr. MRD, which was leading in the first period, made a final push, but time wasn’t on its side.

Meanwhile, Rexon Moneva and Grant Saberon combined forces to give AE Sports Masters its first win in the tournament.

Moneva scored 13 points, while Saberon added 12 for the winning squad.

Earl Gabunada was the lone double-digit scorer for the Peace Keepers.

AE Sports’ bench combined for 40 points in the win.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

BBC kicks off Season 13 on March 25

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP