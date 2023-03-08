Relaxation and Rewards at Your Doorstep with Royal Oceancrest Panglao Island 2

A blend of resort living, prime location, and worthwhile investment. Experience a life full of rewards on the stunning island of Panglao in Bohol. Rediscover this beautiful island paradise as a growing hub for vacation property investments.

Famed for its tourist-magnet white sand beaches and world-class diving spots, Panglao Island is no doubt a prime location for any development.

With pristine shores as your backyard, investing in properties here promises premium rewards financially and lifestyle-wise.

Primary Homes Inc., your most reliable partner in the real estate industry, brings you Royal Oceancrest Panglao Island 2 — your perfect real estate investment in this paradise island.









Strategic Location

Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2 is strategically located in Dauis town in Panglao island, only a few minutes from the renowned beaches and tourist attractions here.

It’s also few minutes away from the airport and just 20 minutes away from Tagbilaran City, making it very accessible from various points.

As an emerging growth center in the Visayas, Panglao Island is a perfect spot for a vacation condo rental property.

On top of you having the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the place and the surrounding beaches yourself, this property is also highly-attractive to transient travelers and tourists.

An exclusive resort community like no other, this development offering rewards of a breathtaking getaway, is a property worth investing in.







Contemporary vacation amenities

Royal Oceancrest is a sanctuary in itself with its contemporary vacation amenities that call on to everyone’s desire for relaxation or adventure getaways.

The development features a swimming pool, a clubhouse, a fitness gym, a children’s playground, function halls, a multi-purpose court, grilling stations, and commercial spaces.

If you are one for the outdoors, Royal Oceancrest also has massive open spaces with amenities like a meditation garden and koi pond, sunken garden, a jogging trail, and an events garden.

The five-tower condominium development also features viewing decks with 360-degree views and garden pods, as well as well-ventilated areas that allow that fresh breeze to come by.

Putting a premium on safety and convenience, Royal Oceancrest is also equipped with a smart door-lock system on top of the other security features in the building.

Indeed, it’s the perfect safe and favorable place for you and your possible rental clients.

Smarty designed units

Each unit here at the Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2 offers smartly designed one-bedroom options and is very spacious with floor areas of 30 and 44 square meters.

The high-functioning set-up of the units makes it perfect for either short-term or long-term stays, translating your investment into a positive income stream.







Your Reliable Partner

Primary Homes’ three-decade track record of trusted quality homes and on-time delivery of projects bolsters the value of your investment when you acquire a unit at Royal Oceancrest. It promises the rewards of a reliable investment.

Whether one wants a quick dip in the crystal clear waters, feel the warmth of the sun while enjoying the fine-textured sand, or have a stunning view while working remotely, all these are made possible with a condominium home here in Dauis, Panglao Island.

With Panglao Island’s economy quickly rising as it further establishes itself as a premiere tourism destination in the country, there lies endless possibilities and opportunities for you and your investment here at Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2.

Get yourself that rewarding future.

To book a tour, call Primary Homes Bohol office at +639176261530, or message them at www.primaryhomes.com or through their Facebook page @primaryhomesofficial.

