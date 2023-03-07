Toledo enters inter-division phase of PCAP tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Toledo-Xignex Trojans brace for tough matches as the inter-division phase of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) kicks off Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The Trojans, who are fresh from tallying two victories against Camarines-Iriga Soaring Eagles and the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates last Saturday, are now ranked No. 2 in the southern division standings with eight wins and one loss, which translates to 128.5 points.

Negros Kingsmen, who are still unbeaten with a 9-0 (win-loss) record and 141.5 points, are at the top.

In the inter-division, the Trojans will face the No. 6 Manila Indios of the northern division in the first match.

They will proceed taking on the former PCAP champions and northern division’s top-ranked Laguna-Dasmariñas Heroes.

The Indios are currently struggling in the first two weeks of the tournament as they have a 3-6 slate. Laguna, on the other hand, is unbeaten with a 9-0 card.

Despite the tough challenge ahead, the Trojans remain upbeat with their improved roster comprised of International Master (IM) Rico Mascarinas, IM Kim Steven Yap, Women’s IM Beverly Mendoza National Master (NM) Elwin Retanal, Richard Natividad, Rommel Ganzon, Ronald Ganzon, and Bonn Rainauld Tibod.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Toledo-Xignex Trojans look to extend streak

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP