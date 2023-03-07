DA-7 strengthens surveillance vs ASF in Cebu

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) is strengthening its surveillance of slaughterhouses and pig farms in Cebu.

DA-7 ASF coordinator Dr. Daniel Ventura said that after the African Swine Fever (ASF) was detected in Carcar City, they have been conducting surveillance in the neighboring localities.

Ventura said that the viral DNA of ASF was detected in the city’s 11 barangays.

The scope of the surveillance includes Barili, Sibonga, San Fernando, and Aloguinsan, among others.

Ventura said this is because some products of Carcar that were possibly contaminated may have been distributed to other places in Cebu province.

Moreover, the origin of the viral DNA of ASF in Carcar has yet to be determined.

The viral DNA detected in one of the slaughterhouses in Carcar City was found during regular ASF surveillance.

The cases were already being investigated by the Cebu Provincial Veterinary Office, Carcar City Veterinary Office, Bureau of Animal and Industry, and DA-7, he said.

“Ito ay naka-align sa sinabi ko na huwag tayo’ng magpakain nang lamaw sa baboy, kung kakain tayo nang lechon baboy for example ubusin nalang natin wag nang paabutin sa baboy,” said Ventura.

Moreover, he clarified that ASF is not a threat to humans even if contaminated pork was consumed by people.

ASF is a viral illness that affects pigs and is rampant in other parts of the country. One of the ways to prevent its spread is by culling. /rcg

