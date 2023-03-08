Watsons Launches “Dare To Be” Campaign, Empowers Women To Be BraveHER, BoldHER, StrongHER

Watsons Philippines is launching the “Dare To Be” campaign in the country to encourage young women to go beyond stereotypes and stand with other women to discover the best version of themselves.

This follows the success of the Asia-wide “The New Beautiful” campaign that inspired a heightened awareness of holistic beauty. Watsons continues to advance the cause of gender equality with its 90 million female Watsons Club members in the global community.

Watsons believes that everyone has the power to transcend their own limitations and break the stigma that society puts upon them. As a brand trusted by 90 million women in Asia, Eastern Europe and Middle East, Watsons’ “DARE TO BE” campaign can reach millions and inspire confidence in them.

In an interview survey of 11,000 women conducted by A.S. Watson, over 50% of women described themselves as “unconfident”. The “DARE TO BE” campaign seeks to change this by featuring women who are breaking down boundaries and leading the way for others.

“Women have the strength to be the best version of themselves and to transcend societal limitations,” said Malina Ngai, CEO of A.S Watson (Asia & Europe). “Watsons is committed to empowering women to find their faith in themselves. We know they can DARE TO BE bigger than any barrier, bolder than any bias, and stronger than their struggles.”

In line with the International Women’s Day theme, “Embrace Equity,” the campaign strives to support BRAVEHER, BOLDHER and STRONGHER Women in a cause of gender equality that embraces women from all walks of life.

Nurturing “BRAVEHER” Women in Healthcare

During COVID-19, the bravery of frontline healthcare professionals inspired many to follow this meaningful career path.

Through the Watsons and Operation Smile partnership, Watsons has supported Operation Smile’s “Women in Medicine” initiative. Through this initiative, Operation Smile aims to provide educational pathways for women to be global leaders in health care. In support of this initiative, Watsons has sponsored all-women medical programs in low-and-middle income countries to help educate women on advanced medical practices; empower women to become leaders in global medicine; expand opportunities for women health care workers in different specialties; and elevate cleft surgery and comprehensive care.

Since the partnership’s inception, A.S. Watson Group has sponsored over 6,000 free corrective surgeries to Operation Smile through the Group’s Give a Smile signature global community programme.

Kathy Magee, Co-founder and President of Operation Smile says, “We appreciate the tremendous support from Watsons for the Women in Medicine Initiative to empower women to take on leadership roles in the medical field. Once we mentor these women and equip them with advanced surgical skills and specialty trainings, these women create new opportunities for the next generation of female leaders in health care.”

Empowering “BOLDHER” Women in their Community

In the Philippines, Watsons partnered with the SM Group to support more young achievers in the community.

Through this partnership, both Watsons and SM Group aim to create activities that will inspire more achievers and women across all ages to pursue their dreams and their aspirations for the betterment of the community and their future in different fields.

Through the “Dare To Be” campaign, Watsons empowers women to discover the best version of themselves as they also live healthy and beautifully while achieving their goals and dreams.

Enabling a “STRONGHER” Generation of Women

Throughout the month, Watsons will be actively engaging the community of Watsons shoppers through a series of events, workshops, and mentoring opportunities led by key women opinion leaders who have created their own success by defining it on their own terms.

In Malaysia, Watsons is inviting a fashion model with vitiligo (an appearance altering skin condition), a para-cyclist and a CEO from a women-focused charity to share their personal stories and health & beauty tips.

In Thailand, Watsons is promoting women empowerment through its “Green Ribbon” campaign to help more women to unleash their potential.

There are more programs in Asia which inspire confidence and empower women to look good, do good, and feel great about themselves. Interested parties can find out more at www.watsonsasia.com

