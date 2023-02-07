Watsons brings new retail technology through its integrated Online + Offline Shopping experience

(Manila, Feb 3, 2023) As Asia’s No.1 health and beauty retailer, Watsons is celebrating an important milestone today as it opens its 1,000th store in Philippines, adding to a total of 8,000 Watsons stores across 15 markets in Asia and Eastern Europe. The new store opening coincides with Watsons’ 20th anniversary in the Philippines, one of its fastest-growing markets.

Spanning almost 1,000 square meters, the new flagship store is located in The Block, SM City North Edsa Block in Manila. As the biggest store in the country, it showcases the most comprehensive array of health and beauty products in an engaging way that will take the shopping experience to the next level.

To respond to the customers’ needs, Watsons’ new flagship store is not only designed to offer a modern and stylish shopping environment, but also create an immersive and interactive O+O experience for its customers.

Dominic Lai, Group Managing Director of A.S. Watson Group, officiates at the store opening event and says, “This new flagship store is important in the nation-wide expansion in this beautiful country as it’s a clear demonstration of Watsons’ determination to strengthen our connection with customers via seamless O+O platforms. O+O platform strategy is at the core of our business to create an integrated experience, to better serve customers anytime, anywhere.”

“Besides celebrating the 1,000th store opening, today marks Watsons’ 20 years of commitment to serving our customers in the Philippines. Over the years, we’ve been working to deliver our purpose to help customers Look Good, Do Good, Feel Great.”

A New Standard for O+O Retail

Leveraging on an extensive store network in Philippines, Online Express delivery service is available so that customers can have their products delivered to doorsteps in 3 hours or choose to pick up orders at store within 30 mins via Click & Collect Express.







This new Watsons store is a model for the future of beauty shopping with special discovery areas. There’s a Skinfie Lab, a skin analysis tool that creates personalized skincare recommendations based on selfies. The tool, which is also housed in the Watsons app, is able to detect a range of facial attributes from a customer’s selfie, including acne, fine lines, pigmentation and overall skin condition. Meanwhile, makeup lovers can use #ColourMe Virtual Makeup try-on, to experience hundreds of lipsticks, mascara, eyeshadow, brow products, and foundation.