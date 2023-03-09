Baby with liver disease pleads for urgent help

A six-month-old boy from Brgy. Santa Rosa, Danao City, Cebu is in desperate need of urgent financial help for his ongoing treatment and upcoming liver transplant procedure.

James Neal Laude was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia on October 2022. This life-threatening diagnosis was a big surprise for his family and relatives. His signs and symptoms began four days after he was born. His skin color became yellowish and he was crying a lot. These unusual manifestations prompted his parents to seek for medical help. A series of laboratory and diagnostic tests were performed including an ultrasound of the whole abdomen. When the results came out, it confirmed his diagnosis. Biliary Atresia is a rare disease of the liver and bile ducts. It occurs in infants when the bile flow from the liver to the gallbladder is blocked. This causes the bile to be trapped inside the liver which can result to damage and scarring of the liver cells and eventually liver failure. Infants with this type of disease requires prompt medical and surgical treatment. On November 15, 2022, he underwent surgery and liver biopsy.

Following his diagnosis and medical procedures, his attending physicians provided timely treatment and advised his parents that James Neal needs to undergo liver transplantation. A liver transplant is a surgical procedure that removes a liver that no longer functions properly and replaces it with a healthy liver from a donor. After transplantation, ongoing lifelong care is required. Due to the delicate nature of the surgery, his parents decided that the operation will be performed in India and the cost is estimated to reach up to P2 million. Additionally, his monthly treatment expenses which include maintenance medications, regular checkups, and laboratory tests cost P8,000.

Despite having defective liver and bile ducts, James Neal reflects love and sweetness to those around him. As the youngest of the three siblings, he is deeply loved and valued by the whole family. Currently, his father is a parking attendant with a minimum wage income every month. His mother is a housewife who takes good care of them. When asked about her wish for their precious child, his mother said, “We earnestly pray that generous people will support his treatment. We can’t do it on our own. I also wish that he will have his liver transplant as soon as possible.” Because of this unfortunate predicament, they had to rely fully on their relatives and friends together with the help of various agencies and organizations to support James Neal’s costly treatment. They have nowhere to turn to. Financially, they are drained too. Thus, his parents are heartily appealing to kind-hearted individuals for financial assistance that will surely play a key role in saving James Neal’s life.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu, and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

