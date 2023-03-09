President Marcos promises to help victims of Pamplona massacre

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said his office will help the families of the victims of the Pamplona massacre.

Marcos said this after he visited the wake of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo in Barangay Junob, Dumaguete City on Wednesday evening, March 8, 2023.

“I am just here para makiramay. Tinatanong din natin kung anong gagawin para matulungan ang biktima at yung mga nahospital. Yung mga kaanak, asawa ng namatay,” Marcos said.

“Makakaasa sila na magkakaroon ng hustisya,” he added.

(I am just here to extend my condolences. We are also asking the victims and those hospitalized, their relatives and wives, what we can do to help. We also assured them that justice will be served.)

Marcos arrived at 6:17 p.m. and left after at least two hours.

Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, the wife of the slain governor, said that she and her family appreciated the visit of Marcos despite the president’s busy schedule.

“Sabi niya he came because Roel is a friend. Pipilitin nila na gawin lahat na pwedeng gawin, within the bounds of the law, na mabigyan din ng katarungan,” Janice said.

(He said he came because Roel is a friend. They will do everything, within the bounds of the law, to make sure justice will be served.)

She also welcomed the idea that two of the four arrested suspects will become state witnesses.

It was earlier reported that two of the four arrested suspects were turned over to the Witness Protection Program. After assessment from the Department of Justice, both witnesses may become state witnesses of the case.

Janice said that the pieces of evidence gathered by the investigating team are strong enough to pin down the mastermind.

Admitting that she is scared for her safety, Janice said that this will not hinder her to seek for justice for all the victims.

The wake of Degamo will be transferred on Thursday, March 9, to the Provincial Capitol until Sunday, March 12. The burial is on Thursday, March 16, in Siaton town.

Degamo and eight others were killed on Saturday, March 4, when heavily armed gunmen entered the governor’s compound in Pamplona town and opened fire.

