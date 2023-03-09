Rama asks for P67.5M supplemental budget

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has requested P67,589,480 Supplemental Budget for 2023 to cover urgent and necessary expenses.

During its regular session on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, the Cebu City Council referred the mayor’s request to its Committee on Budget and Finance for review.

During deliberations, Councilor Mary Ann de Los Santos asked Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who serves as the council’s chair, about the status of the city’s proposed P50 billion annual budget for 2023 from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Garcia, however, said they have not yet received any notice from the DBM.

“So, we will have to carry on with the non-approved budget for 2023,” the vice mayor said.

The DBM’s review of a local government unit (LGU) budget pertains to transactions or requests by the LGU on review of the Annual and Supplemental Budget, consistent with the provisions of Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code.

Meanwhile, along with Mayor Rama’s letter to the council last Feb. 21, 2023, is his budget and the supporting funds, as certified by the city treasurer and city accountant.

The requested P67.5 million Supplemental Budget No. 1 for 2023 will cover the urgent and necessary expenses for the city hall’s general public services.

These include the budget for the personal services of the Cebu City Council (P4,785,000) and all offices under the City Admin’s Office (P58,125,000).

These also include the budget for maintenance and other operating expenses of the Office of the City Accountant (P204,000), Department of Public Services (P204,000), and the Interfund Transfer/Subsidy to special accounts (P4,271,480).

Meanwhile, Rama proposed to source the funds for this supplemental budget from the city’s savings from its current appropriations for personal services. /rcg

