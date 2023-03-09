Cesafi HS MVP Bahay upbeat about Magis Eagles’ chances in NBTC National Finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jared Bahay, the reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school MVP is motivated heading into the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals on March 15-19, 2023, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

This after he was named the top player and the top all-star of the local NBTC recently.

READ: Magis Eagles’ Jared Bahay leads NBTC All-Star cast

“It’s an honor to be the #1 ranked player, but the ultimate goal is to be the national champions and be the best high school team in the Philippines,” said Bahay, the star point guard of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

With the honors pouring in, Bahay added that he is now more motivated heading into the NBTC National Finals, where they will face some of the country’s top high school teams from both the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

“I am very motivated heading into the NBTC knowing we have a wonderful system in us, excellent coach, outstanding teammates, and especially the full support from our school, family, and friends,” added Bahay.

Despite that, Bahay acknowledged the challenges he and the Magis Eagles of head coach Rommel Rasmo will likely face in the NBTC.

For one, Bahay revealed that their starting center Ramon Salvoro will miss the tournament.

“I think our biggest challenge for this year’s NBTC is that we will not be playing alongside with one of our brothers, Ramon Salvoro. We will do our best to get that national championship for him,” Bahay assured.

“I am very confident with our team in winning the title this year as we’ve been together and practicing for a long time now.”

As one of their preparations for the NBTC Nationals, the Magis Eagles played exhibition matches in Ormoc City during the pre-season of the OCCCI D-League Inter-School Basketball Tournament. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Magis Eagles drub Baby Lancers, grab solo lead in Cesafi high school basketball

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP