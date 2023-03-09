4 suspects in hazing victim’s death in Cebu surrender

Ready to point who instructed them, says lawyer

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The four suspects tagged in the death of a hazing victim here have come forward, and are ready, to tell the truth, police said.

Four out of the five suspects accused of killing college student Ronnel Baguio surrendered before the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) last Wednesday evening, March 8.

Baguio, a marine engineering student from a Cebu-based university, died last December 10, 2022, apparently due to a brutal initiation rite.

Police, however, requested not to divulge their identities as of the moment as investigations are still ongoing.

The group, who surrendered to the police last Wednesday, included students and professionals. Like the victim, all are members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity.

Lawyer John Patrick Umpad, who accompanied the suspects, said the men are ready to provide information to investigators to shed light on what really happened during the alleged hazing that claimed Baguio’s life.

“Ni-istorya sila nako gahapon. Unya ni-surrender sila para dili na gyud tawon masayang ang effort sa gobyerno tawon pagpangita nila, para pud tawon masatisfy ang publiko. Para mapakita pud nila sa publiko nga sinsero sila sa ilahang sala nga gibuhat,” said Umpad.

The lawyer added that all the suspects admitted that they participated in the hazing incident. However, as to who made the fatal blow against Baguio, they will divulge it in their extra-judicial confession, Umpad explained.

Police Lt. Col. Ma. Theresa Macatangay, CCPO’s spokesperson, welcomed this development. She also attributed it to the police’s continued coordination with officers from Tau Gamma Phi.

“They came forward because they would want to confess on what really happened and what really transpired during the incident,” said Macatangay.

Since no formal cases have been filed yet, as of this point, the four suspects who surrendered can still go back to their residences.

“But dili na buot pasabot that we will not be filing cases against them, that’s the difference,” said Macatangay, adding that it is up to the court to issue the warrant of arrest against the four suspects. /rcg

