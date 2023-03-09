DOH-7 exec clarifies no case of foot and mouth disease recorded in C. Visayas

By: Futch Anthony Inso - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | March 09,2023 - 09:13 PM
Dr. Jaime Bernadas, regional director of DOH-7, says no case of hand, foot and mouth disease has been recorded yet in Central Visayas. | Futch Anthony Inso

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has clarified that they have not recorded or documented yet any case of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) in the region.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, regional director of DOH-7 said this in a press briefing.

“Wala pa ta’y documented nga foot and mouth sa region,” Bernadas said.

(We don’t have any documented case of foot and mouth [disease] in the region.)

Earlier, the Cebu City Health Office stated that they had recorded several suspected cases of HFMD.

However, Bernadas assured the public that they would immediately implement some measures if they could confirm even a single case of HFMD.

“Ang ato, sanitation, minimum health standards, ug ang atong disinfection,” he added.

(For us, [it’s] sanitation, minimum health standards, and our disinfection.)

Meanwhile, Bernadas has eased the worry of the public about eating pork products.

This is after the Cebu Provincial Veterinary Office recorded a case of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Carcar City.

Bernadas reiterated that the ASF had no ill effects on human beings.

“Wala pay edidensya nga ang African Swine Fever mo-apektar sa tawo,” he said.

(There is no evidence that African Swine Fever can affect a person.)

He said that it was still safe to consume pork, as long as they were properly cooked.

Read Next

