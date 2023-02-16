Filipinas bow to Wales in Pintanar Cup in Spain

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) Filipinas opened their campaign in the 2023 Pintanar Cup with a 0-1 loss against Wales on Feb. 15 (February 16, Manila Time) at the San Pedro del Pintanar in Spain.

Welsh forward Kayleigh Green scored the lone goal for her team en route to victory.

Green took advantage of a penalty kick after a foul on Rhiannon Roberts, right before the first half finished.

The Welsh squad had numerous good looks, but Olivia McDaniel denied their attempts, particularly Rachel Rowe and Angharad James’ attempts.

In total, the Welsh dominated the offensive end from its 12 shots against the Philippines one. The Welsh had three shots on target, two of which from Rowe and James.

Also, the Welsh also had 79 percent of the ball possession throughout the 90 minute match.

Nonetheless, the Filipinas had a much-deserved exposure against top-notch national teams such as Wales in the four-team Pintanar Cup.

They still have two matches left against Scotland on Feb. 18 and Iceland on Feb. 22.

The Pintanar Cup is the first tournament the Filipinas joined this year as part of their preparation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Filipinas are bound for the FIFA Women’s World Cup this July to August in Australia and New Zealand after qualifying last year by advancing to the semifinals of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India.

They will play for Group A in the World Cup against Norway, Switzerland, and New Zealand.

