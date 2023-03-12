Julia Barretto spends ‘simple, quiet’ birthday in Denmark: ‘So grateful for this life’

Julia Barretto, who turned 26 on Friday, March 10, treated fans to a glimpse of her birthday celebration in Copenhagen, Denmark, with her boyfriend, actor Gerald Anderson.

Julia and Anderson visited attractions around the capital city, as seen on the actress’ Instagram page on Saturday, March 11.

“A simple and quiet celebration in one of the most beautiful cities… so grateful for this life,” she captioned her post. “Thank you everyone for sending your love.”

Aside from fans, Julia received birthday greetings from Anderson and her mom Marjorie, who described her daughter as a “beautiful person” inside and out.

“The rare people in your life that root for you to achieve your goals, are more valuable than the goals themselves. Happy birthday,” Anderson addressed Julia while showing photos of them together. “I [love you].”

“In your young age of 26 you have already worked so much, accomplished so much, loved so much, hurt so much, endured so much, learned so much, grew so much and thru it all I proudly watched you from behind, because each year I see you stronger, more determined and wise,” Marjorie wrote. “I miss you today, but your happiness is mine. Happy Happy Birthday, Juli! Live your life to the fullest for me!”

Julia’s father, Dennis Padilla, also reached out and greeted the young actress two days before her birthday.

Prior to their trip to Denmark, Julia and Anderson traveled to Paris, France, where they celebrated the actor’s 34th birthday on March 7.

