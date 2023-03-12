5 out of 6 PNP personnel guarding Degamo were absent during his killing — Ejercito

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito on Saturday said that five out of the six Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel assigned to safeguard Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo on the day of his death did not report for duty.

In a Twitter post, the senator said that the five who did not report for duty should be probed. However, he did not elaborate as to who these are or where he got the information.

“[Five] out of [six] PNP personnel assigned to Gov. Roel Degamo did not report on the day he was assassinated. These 5 should be investigated for conspiring with the mastermind,” said Ejercito.

5 out of 6 PNP personnel assigned to Gov. Roel Degamo did not report on the day he was assasinated. These 5 should be investigated for conspiring with the mastermind. Hindi ito nagkataon. — JV Ejercito (@jvejercito) March 11, 2023

“Hindi ito nagkataon,” said Ejercito. (This is not a coincidence.)

When asked about this during a press conference, PNP Spokesperson Jean Fajardo said that Secretary of Interior and Local Government Benhur Abalos has already told the Armed Forces of the Philippines and PNP to account for the security personnel assigned to Degamo, as the latter was not the only agency providing security.

“Kasama po ‘yan sa ineembistigahan natin sa nareceive po doon nating information na yung mga supposedly pong nagpo-provide ng security kay Governor Degamo during the day of the incident ay supposedly hindi po nag-report for duty,” said Fajardo.

(We have included in the investigation the information that those who were meant to provide security for Governor Degamo during the day of the incident did not report for duty.)

Abalos will head Special Task Force (STF) Degamo in order to investigate the governor’s death. The group will be co-chaired by Secretary of Justice Crispin Remulla and Secretary of National Defense Carlito Galvez Jr.

“Through the creation of the task force, the military and other law enforcement agencies will augment the PNP to keep the peace and order within the province. While the [Special Investigation Task Group] Degamo itself is tasked to investigate and prepare airtight cases for purposes of criminal prosecution against all personalities involved in the gruesome attack,” said the PNP Public Information Office.

