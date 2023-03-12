Trojans suffer 2 successive setbacks, drop to 3rd in PCAP chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo-Xignex Trojans suffered two straight losses against northern division teams Saturday in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) third season first conference.

The Trojans dropped to third in the standings after losing to the San Juan Predators and the Pasig City King Pirates.

First, they bowed down to the Predators, 3.5-17.5, then to the King Pirates, 4.5-16.5, in their second match.

With the twin defeats, the Trojans dropped to third with nine wins and four losses, with the Davao Chess Eagles dislodging them from the No.2 spot with identical win-loss records in the southern division.

The Chess Eagles have better accumulated points of 167.5, against Toledo’s 156.5.

Leading the southern division still is the Negros Kingsmen with a near-perfect 12-1 record.

Meanwhile, San Juan leads the northern division standings also with a 12-1 record, while Pasig is at the No. 3 spot with a 10-3 card after beating Toledo.

San Juan won both the blitz and rapid round against Toledo. They started with a, 5.5-1.5, victory against the Trojans in the blitz round, and with a, 12-2 win in the rapid round. /rcg

