Young boxers from Sarok BG, Cebu City, Carcar shine in Villamor grassroots tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Young boxers from the Sarok Boxing Gym, Cebu City, and Napo, Carcar City sizzled in the monthly amateur boxing fight card of the Villamor Boxing Gym in Pagsabungan, Mandaue City on Saturday, March 11.

The Sarok Boxing Gym of Consolacion town, north Cebu clinched three wins, while Cebu City and Napo, Carcar City pugs bagged two wins each in the 12-bout fight card organized by veteran trainer and matchmaker Edito Villamor.

The event is part of Villamor’s grassroots training program in boxing.

Sarok Boxing Gym’s winning boxers were Rodel Tillor who defeated Vince Emman Suson of Pagsabungan Mandaue City in the 34-kilogram division via a 3-0 decision.

Gian Casto beat Shallom Dela Cruz of Lapu-Lapu City, 2-1, in the 43kg division, while Christian Monilar edged Noeh Dahili in the 50kg division with a 2-1 score to complete Sarok Boxing Gym’s three victories.

On the other hand, Deor Devila and Joven Jay Bengil put Cebu City in the win column.

Devila beat Riverside, Mandaue City’s Cyril Jade Limotan, 2-1, in the 47kg class, while Bengil bested Canduman, Mandaue City’s Renzel Cordova, 3-0, in the 47kg division.

Meanwhile, Jhamel Aras and Jemuel Aranas gave Napo, Carcar City emphatic wins last Saturday.

Aras drubbed Dave Camillo of Lapu-Lapu City, 3-0, in the 35kg division, while Aranas crushed NPF Boxing Gym’s Khyle Sumalinog, 3-0, in the 54kg division.

The other winning boxers were Justin Inocian (Cadiz, Mandaue City), John Mier Camillo (Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City), Carl Penedo (Dumaguete City), Carl Jan Simbajon (Riverside, Mandaue City), and Regino Esparcia (Samboan). /rcg

