Edito Villamor turns to social media to help train amateur boxers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Video streaming platform YouTube has become an excellent source of alternative income for many people these days.

However, for boxing trainer Edito Villamor, his purpose of putting up a YouTube channel is entirely different from most YouTubers.

After monetizing his YouTube channel billed as “Villamor Boxing Gym” earlier this year, all the income went to sustaining his grassroots development program in boxing in Mandaue City, Cebu.

The former chief trainer and matchmaker of the famed ALA Boxing Gym have been training more than 60 kids for free at the Villamor Brothers Boxing Gym in Mandaue City amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Na monetize na nako akong channel pero dili pa kaayo dako akong nadawat. Igo ra pud sa pag maintain sa gym ug pagpalit sa mga kinahanglanon,” revealed Villamor who is the gym’s sole owner.

Edito Villamor remains very optimistic about drawing more subscribers, which is the key to increasing his income on YouTube.

In return, he can further expand his boxing program to more kids who want to pursue a career in boxing.

The YouTube channel, which currently has around 18,000 subscribers, mostly features boxing-related videos.

Villamor’s grassroots program already existed back when ALA Boxing Gym was still operational.

But it wasn’t that extensive compared to today since he handled many responsibilities on ALA Boxing Gym’s promotional aspect back then.

CONTINUING ALA’S LEGACY

After ALA Boxing Gym closed its doors for good in 2020, Villamor decided to continue the legacy of the gym’s founder, Antonio L. Aldeguer, through his grassroots program.

“Dili lang pamoksing ang gitudlo ni sir ALA nako kundili pag disiplina sa kaugalingon ug daghan nga important values sa kinabuhi, usa nana ang pag share sa atong knowledge sa boxing sa tanan mga bata nga gusto makat-on. Ang tanan nakong nakat-unan ni sir ALA for 35 years akong i-share sa mga bata,” said Villamor, an ex-world title challenger under ALA Boxing Gym during his heydays.

Villamor revealed that he doesn’t just teach kids how to throw punches. He also enlightens them on the discipline, sacrifice, and difficulty they have to go through to succeed in the sport.

In addition, he instills discipline, especially since most kids these days are hooked up to mobile gaming.

“Tagaan nako sila ug higayon nga mapakita nila nga sakto ba sila sa ilahang pangandoy nga mahimong boksidor. Gusto sad ko maka tabang, mo guide ug modisiplina nila para ma divert ilang attention from online gaming nga maoy dakong problema karon sa mga parents,” added Villamor.

FUTURE CHAMPIONS IN THE MAKING

To show everyone his grassroots training program, Villamor revealed that he will soon introduce potential kids to amateur boxing.

“Daghan mga bata diri ang naay potential. Gusto nako sila ma introduce tagsa-tagsa puhon sa channel para pud matagaan ug update ang mga taw nga padayon ni support sa akong channel. Kung kaya palang nako financially nga mag promote ug fight card, ready na kaayo ni sila, kason, there’s a lot of things nga e-consider number one na ang budget, pero nakasabot ra ang mga boxers nako and I’m very proud of them,” said Villamor.

Villamor’s ultimate dream is to discover diamonds on the rough that he will train to become a world champion or an Olympian one day.

“I know God has a plan para ani akong program. Kung kaloy-an sa ginuo, modako ni atong YouTube channel, mas daghan gyud mga bata atong ma train ug mas dako ang chance maka discover ug prospects,” added Villamor. / dcb

