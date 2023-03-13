PNP to 5 of Degamo’s police escorts: Explain absence the day gov was killed.

MANILA, Philippines — The five policemen who are part of the security detail of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo must explain their absence on the day he was killed, Philippine National Police chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said on Monday.

Five out of the six police escorts of Degamo did not show up for duty on March 4, the day when a group of armed men killed the governor and eight others, which House Speaker Martin Romualdez called “highly suspicious.”

“We are calling itong five personnel na security detail ni Degamo … to enlighten us on what transpired kung bakit wala sila during the incident yung nangyari kay Governor Degamo,” Azurin said in a press briefing.

(We are calling on the five personnel who are part of Degamo’s security detail to enlighten us on what transpired and why they were not present the day Governor Degamo was killed.)

Usually, the duty schedule of the security detail is a rotation, and the five security personnel of Degamo should not be absent at the same time, according to Azurin.

“Siguro they have to explain nga bakit, and usually kasi yung five may rotation kasi yan; hindi naman ibig sabihin na everyday, na yung lima na ‘yan ay magrereport for duty,” he said.

(Maybe they have to explain why, and usually, the five security personnel would have a rotation; it doesn’t mean that all five of them should report for duty.)

“That’s why we have yet to determine or sila mismo ang sasagot niyan bakit noong time ng incident na yon isa lang ang security detail niya ang nandoon,” he continued.

(That’s why we have yet to determine, or they themselves should answer why only one member of the security detail was present during that incident.)

Azurin, however, also noted that the police security detail was chosen by Degamo himself.

“Initially kasi ang ano dyan is, defined personnel na sinasabi na security ni Governor Degamo, ito ay siya mismo ang namili, kilala niya itong mga ito,” he also said.

(Initially, the thing is, the defined personnel that was Governor Degamo’s security, he chose them himself; he personally knew them.)

As to their whereabouts, Azurin said the security detail has been “accounted for.”

Degamo and eight of his provincial staff and constituents were killed, while 16 others, including three provincial officials, were wounded in a gun attack in the governor’s residence in Pamplona town on Saturday, March 4.

je

