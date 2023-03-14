Lapu-Lapu mayor mulls excluding Negros Occ. in ban of live hogs, pork products from Negros Island

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government will consider not to include Negros Occidental province in the ban on live hogs and pork products in Negros Island.

Earlier, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan issued an executive order which temporarily banned the entry of live hogs and pork products from Carcar City and Negros Island.

READ: ASF in Carcar: Exporting of meat banned, chicharon not

This was after the Cebu Provincial Veterinary Office recorded a case of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Carcar City from a swine that came from Negros Oriental.

“Naa man tay group of veterinarians all over the Philippines. Maybe, (we) will coordinate with the City Vet kung clear ba ang Negros Occidental with regards sa ASF,” Chan said.

(We have a group of veterinanrians all over the Philippines. Maybe (we) will coordinate with the city vet if Negros Occidental is clear with regards to ASF.)

READ: ASF in Cebu: Is it safe to eat pork here? Yes, officials say

Lapu-Lapu border controls intensified

Earlier, the governor of Negros Occidental wrote a letter to Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia appealing not to include the province in the ban.

The Lapu-Lapu mayor said that they had also intensified their border control to ensure that no pork products from ASF-affected areas could enter the city.

“Naa man ta’y Coast Guard ug ang PNP nga nagbantay pod sa atong mga port,” he said.

(We have the Coast Guard and the PNP who are guarding our ports.)

